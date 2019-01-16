The Tri-Cities Polar Plunge is back to help Special Olympics athletes

Dozens are preparing themselves for an icy dip Saturday as part of a revitalized Tri-City tradition.
There is still time for you to sign up to dive into the Columbia River at Columbia Point Marina at noon on Saturday.
Organizers will be at Broadmoor RV, at 9145 St. Thomas Drive in Pasco, from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday. Last-minute registrations will be open for people at the marina starting at 9 a.m.
Anyone who wants to take the plunge must raise a minimum of $50, say organizers.
And if you’re not able to participate, a donation page will be up at the Special Olympics of Washington page through the month of February.
Donation levels are recovering after dwindling numbers in recent years.
Last year’s event brought in more than $60,000, and this year’s is already at $42,300 of it’s $65,000 goal, adding more than $10,000 in donations in less than a week.
Statewide the organization is hoping to raise $140,000. Donations stay local and help pay for the uniforms and other costs of the athletes.
Donna Tracy, the recreation program manager at The Arc of Tri-Cities, said many adult athletes live on a severely limited income and need financial help to participate.
Tracy and local law enforcement organizer Dan Irish with Hanford Patrol said the success of the fundraiser has a lot to do with a lot of support from local governments and a wider net of people to help lead the effort. In particular, Broadmoor RV has helped with organizing efforts.
And while the team from Hanford contractor, CH2M Hill Plateau Remediation Co., is leading in fund raising efforts with nearly $12,000, several other teams have raised more than $5,000.
Irish said there will be food trucks again and a s’mores-making center.
Tracy, who heads up the local Special Olympics, said more than 300 athletes are registered locally, and that number is growing with the addition of baseball and soccer and increasing participation in basketball and bowling.
“Benton and Franklin counties have stepped up,” Tracy said. “We value everyone being able to play. Sports can be expensive ... This fundraiser helps make it so not all of the burden is on the athletes.”
