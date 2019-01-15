Week in photos Dec. 23-29, 2018

December 29, 2018 - Peppermint the pig was brought to Nobel Animal Sanctuary in Prosser after being bought at a auction for $25 by a man who took pity on her.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
December 29, 2018 - Michelle Allgaier is director of Nobel Animal Sanctuary in Prosser. Her nonprofit is home to 14 pigs.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
December 29, 2018 - Michelle Allgaier pets Mr. P, who was found as a stray during the Moses Lake fires in August 2016. She started the sanctuary two years ago with her partner.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
December 29, 2018 - Bryan Pratt watches daughter Mia, 8, work on a Hedwig the owl puzzle during Warm-Up with Cool Books at the Mid-Columbia Libraries Kennewick main branch. Harry Potter was this year’s theme for the two-day event of arts and crafts, games and other activities.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
December 29, 2018 - Semi driver Valery V. Melnikov, 57, appears at a Friday court hearing on allegations of vehicular assault and a hit and run collision with injury on Dec. 21 in Kennewick.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
December 28, 2018 - Brad Anderson of Pasco drops off a neighbor’s Christmas tree for recycling Thursday morning at the Big Cross Sports Complex off Road 36 in Pasco. The free recycling program sponsored by Franklin County, Pasco and the Department of Ecology runs through Jan. 20. The trees must be clean of all ornaments and tinsel to be chipped and spread on the running path at the popular city park.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
December 28, 2018 - Coco Quintero, co-owner of Brothers Cheese Steaks, provides curbside delivery to customer Robert Bryson Thursday outside the Pasco Specialty Kitchen building at 110 S. Fourth Ave. in Pasco. Quintero said his new business, which features about a dozen beef and chicken versions of the popular hot sandwich, held their grand opening ceremony on Dec. 7.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
December 27, 2018 - Jim Cartmell retired after 35 years refereeing for Division I basketball.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
December 27, 2018 - Danielle Rhodes walks her dog Hunter with friend Tara Haight on a wet Wednesday near the Southridge Sports Complex in Kennewick. The National Service predicts Thursday will be cloudy, then gradually becoming more sunny, with daytime highs near 36. Friday will be cloudy with patchy fog and a chance of rain 4 p.m.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
December 26, 2018 - Branch director Luke Hallowell, left, and executive director Brian Ace, both of Boys & Girls Clubs of Benton and Franklin Counties, stand in the teen center of the recently built clubhouse on West Ninth Place in Kennewick.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
December 26, 2018 - The newly built 23,000-square-foot Kennewick clubhouse for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Benton and Franklin Counties at on West Seventh Place in Kennewick will soon be opening its doors.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
December 25, 2018 - Kadlec cardiologists Dr. Abdelazin Hashim, Dr. Fadi Algaisi, and Dr. Iyad Jamali recently discuss the use a new tool in their treatment of heart patients during a catheterization process. The trade name of the device is Impella, a type of heart pump used to assist the doctors when they’re clearing blockages of the heart. The device is designed to reduce the stress on the heart in higher-risk patients, who are not candidates for open heart surgery.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
December 24, 2018 - Michael Conger, 38, a resident at the Tri-City Union Gospel Mission in Pasco, stands in the state-of-art commercial kitchen that’s part of the new men’s facility recently opened by the organization. Conger, who is facing homelessness for the first time, says the new building is providing him with a sense of “home” and a chance to get back into society.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
December 24, 2018 - Andrew Porter, executive director of the Tri-City Union Gospel Mission, stands in one of the dormitories at the organization’s new men’s facility in Pasco. The recently opened building at 221 S. Fourth Ave. also has a day room, a computer lab, classrooms, a chapel, a commercial kitchen and a large dining room.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
December 24, 2018 - A construction worker uses a lift on the exterior of the new three-story, 40,000-square-foot city hall at 625 Swift Blvd. in central Richland. The new building is expected to be ready for employees in the spring.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
December 23, 2018 - Queensgate Plaza, a former vineyard near Tulip Lane and Windmill Road, is being marketed as a mixed-use redevelopment site for residential and retail uses. Scott Kiehn of Coldwell Banker Tomlinson Associated Realtors in Kennewick is marketing the site to developers on behalf of the owner, who purchased six parcels totaling almost 11 acres in the south Richland area in 2017.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
December 23, 2018 - Police Chief Ben Majetich stands in the lobby at the West Richland Police Department. The small lobby acts as a finger printing station, payment station and medical disposal dropoff.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald