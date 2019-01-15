Prepare for a possibly icy morning commute

Tri-Cities commuters who leave for work early Wednesday morning should be prepared for possibly slippery roads.
Drizzly rain and snow flurries are forecast for Tuesday, turning to a chance of a wintery mix of freezing drizzle and snow flurries Tuesday night, according to the National Weather Service. The overnight low should be well below freezing in the upper 20s.
Watch for icy spots on roadways and don’t use cruise control if there is freezing drizzle, the weather service says.
Wednesday should be the start of several warmer days as a warm front arrives in the Pacific Northwest.
The fog could persist for much of Wednesday, with the air stagnation advisory extended until Wednesday evening. The air quality Tuesday remained good.
Precipitation is likely Wednesday night, but with the low above freezing it is expected to fall as rain in the Tri-Cities.
Temperatures should gradually increase from a high of the mid 30s forecast for Tuesday to highs in the mid 40s Friday through Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
