Rescue crews searching for person who may have jumped off Pasco-Richland bridge

A person may have jumped from the Interstate 182 bridge into the Columbia River this morning.
Rescue crews rushed to the scene about 9:48 a.m. after passersby called 911 to report possibly seeing a person jump from the middle of the west side of the bridge, which connects Pasco and Richland.
Columbia Basin Dive Rescue is among those responding, and Pasco Fire Department has a boat on the way.
The U.S. Coast Guard may be dispatching a helicopter.
So far, crews haven’t found anyone in the water.
This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.
