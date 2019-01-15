Local

Rescue crews searching for person who may have jumped off Pasco-Richland bridge

By Tri-City Herald staff

January 15, 2019 10:08 AM

Noelle Haro-Gomez Tri-City Herald
A person may have jumped from the Interstate 182 bridge into the Columbia River this morning.

Rescue crews rushed to the scene about 9:48 a.m. after passersby called 911 to report possibly seeing a person jump from the middle of the west side of the bridge, which connects Pasco and Richland.

Columbia Basin Dive Rescue is among those responding, and Pasco Fire Department has a boat on the way.

The U.S. Coast Guard may be dispatching a helicopter.

So far, crews haven’t found anyone in the water.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

