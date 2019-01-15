Women’s March planned in Richland. Here’s what you need to know.

The third annual Tri-Cities Women’s March is Jan. 19 at John Dam Plaza in Richland.
The event kicks off with a rally at 2 p.m., followed by a march on the sidewalk along George Washington Way, Swift Boulevard and Jadwin Avenue.
The march will start and end at the HAPO Community Stage at John Dam Plaza.
A resource fair is planned from 3:30 to 6 p.m. at Fuse in The Parkway.
“Our intent is that you leave the march with local connections — to a person, a movement or an organization. That you dedicate your passion, talents, time or resources towards improving the lives of women in the Tri-Cities throughout this next year,” organizers said in a news release. “Although many of our struggles are national in magnitude, there is potential for our love and compassion to have a local impact.”
Several groups, including Planned Parenthood, Benton County Democrats, Franklin County Democrats, Xtreme Apparel, Tri-City Democrats and the Honey Hive Huddle, sponsored the steering committee that organized the march.
