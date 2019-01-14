Victim in Richland law office crash has died

The Benton County man pulled from fiery car crash into a Richland law office last week has died.
Robert Scott’s son, Nate, posted about his father’s death on social media on Sunday.
Robert Scott, 60, suffered an apparent medical problem as he drove on Jadwin Avenue about 9 p.m. on Jan. 8. He crashed his SUV into a law office just north of Swift Avenue, a block away from the central Richland fire station.
He was rushed to Kadlec Regional Medical Center down the street but had remained in critical condition for several days.
An avid outdoorsman, Scott worked at Hanford for more than 16 years and was a retired member of Ironworkers Local 14.
His family established a GoFundMe account to help with medical and related expenses.
