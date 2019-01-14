Live ‘PAW Patrol’ show is coming to Kennewick

A live show based on the popular children’s program “PAW Patrol” is coming to the Toyota Center in Kennewick in May.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Jan. 18 through Ticketmaster and the Toyota Center box office. They start at $21.
The show is called “PAW Patrol Live! The Great Pirate Adventure.”
“It’s Pirate Day in Adventure Bay and Ryder will need all paws on deck as he and the PAW Patrol discover a secret treasure map while on a mission to rescue Cap’n Turbot from a mysterious cavern,” a news release said. “It’s up to Chase, Marshall, Skye and all their heroic pirate pup friends to save the day and find the pirate treasure before Mayor Humdinger finds it first!”
Performances are at 6 p.m. May 7 and 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. May 8.
