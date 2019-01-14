This Tri-Cities group needs help saving homeless pets

Prevent Homeless Pets needs the community’s help to meet its fundraising goal.
The Tri-Cities nonprofit, which spays and neuters unowned cats and dogs and offers the service at reduced cost to low-income pet owners, is hoping to raise $20,000 through its Stitch-in-Time campaign, which runs through Jan. 15.
The group had raised about $19,000 so far.
It relies on the money to help with operating costs.
The nonprofit has spayed and neutered more than 35,000 animals since it opened in 2009, including more than 4,000 cats and 1,000 dogs last year.
The group’s mission is to save the lives of homeless dogs and cats by increasing access to affordable and high-quality spay and neuter services.
“We continue to see the demand for our services growing instead of slowing down. Our clinics are booked out a month in advance and we have a cancellation/waiting list just as long,” said Harriet Johnson, director, in a letter about the campaign.
She thanked the group’s volunteers, donors and staff, as well as community supporters.
To make a donation, go to www.preventhomelesspets.org or mail a check to Prevent Homeless Pets, 1000 Irma Lane, Benton City, WA 99320.
