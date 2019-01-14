Local

West Richland seeking voters for and against new police station

By Wendy Culverwell

January 14, 2019 05:27 PM

West Richland, WA

The city of West Richland is seeking volunteers to serve on the pro and con committees for its upcoming police station ballot request to voters.

The city is holding a special election on April 23 to fund the proposed $12.5 million station.

Those interested in serving on the committees on either side should contact Julie Richardson at julie@westrichland.org by Jan. 25.

For more information, visit westrichland.org/proposed-police-facility-information.

