Week in photos Dec. 16-22, 2018

December 22, 2018 - The Lopez family watch in shock as volunteers from Century 21 Tri-Cities, NAI Tri-Cities Commercial, HAPO Community Credit Union and Smooth Moves, a moving company, help load donations in front of their home in Richland.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
December 22, 2018 - Christina Lopez, left, and Tyler Lopez, right, hug Travis Newby, a Lewis and Clark Elementary School teacher who helped organize a massive drive to help the Lopez family after their house burned down before Thanksgiving.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
December 22, 2018 - Jennifer Little waves goodbye Friday to 1-year-old Yesenia Madrigal after delivering toys to her at Kadlec hospital in Richland. Little, of 94.9 The Wolf’s “Adam and Jen in the Morning”, and sons Jazz and Jax Little dressed up as Mrs. Claus and her elves to deliver presents donated by the community.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
December 22, 2018 - Daniel R. Wright appears Thursday in Benton County Superior Court for arraignment on charges of first-degree arson and first-degree trafficking in stolen property. He is accused of going into the Richland Fred Meyer last Friday night and starting a fire so he could steal a PlayStation.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
December 22, 2018 - An estimated 20,000 lights cover the front yard, trees and house as a tribute to the NFL’s Los Angeles Rams football team created at 5733 W. 11th Pl. in Kennewick by homeowner Marty Paramore. It’s his first year decorating in almost all blue with the decorations that “dance” to the music piped to an outside speaker system.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
December 21, 2018 - Pasco School District employees Alicia Cook, left, and Tamara Pearson take boxes from Becky Sparks to give to Second Harvest Tri-Cities for hungry families. Students collected enough food to fill three buses during the sixth annual Project Fill the Bus. The 3,950 pounds will provide nearly 3,300 meals.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
December 21, 2018 - 575 Columbia Point, which opened last summer on the Richland city golf course, sold in November for a record $188,000 per unit.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
December 21, 2018 - Chiawana standout linebacker AJ Vongphachanh (90) was named to the first team for the Class 4A squad.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
December 20, 2018 - Elf Lisa Poznanski hands presents to Santa Claus (John Twomey) for Melanie Aguirre at the Benton-Franklin Head Start classroom at the Children’s Developmental Center in Richland on Wednesday. Employees from Energy Northwest helped deliver gifts to 490 children.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
December 20, 2018 - Kennewick councilman Matt Boehnke announced his resignation this week from the council so he can focus on his new role in the state House.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
December 19, 2018 - Food Network star Guy Fieri poses with Pasco Police Chief Bob Metzger, second from right, and other officers while Fieri was in Pasco this week filming.
Pasco Police Department
December 19, 2018 - Television personality Guy Fieri of “Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives” on the Food Network records a portion of his show Tuesday surrounded by fans gathered at the The Parkway in Richland. The popular television chef is in town filming segments at Frost Me Sweet Bakery & Bistro, Porter’s Real Barbecue and Barley’s Brew Hub.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
December 19, 2018 - Leticia Whitten, owner of Miss Tamales in Richland, takes a selfie Tuesday with the 1968 Camaro convertible called FLVRTWN featured in the Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives television show hosted by chef Guy Fieri. Fieri was in town to record interviews at some Tri-City restaurants.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
December 19, 2018 - Victor A. Paniagua was sentenced Tuesday in Franklin County Superior Court in Pasco for the murder of a Pasco father of six.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
December 18, 2018 - Tyler Garza, 3, slides into the sunny and warm December air on Monday with his grandmother, Mely Garza of Pasco, while the two visit Memorial Park in Pasco. Unseasonably warm temperatures are expected to continue most of the week but will likely be accompanied today by rain and gusty conditions, according to the National Weather Service.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
December 18, 2018 - Jessica Murphy, an emergency department RN, pushes a gurney loaded with donated backpacks as Richland firefighter Luke Mohney carries an armload of the gifts filled with supplies and goodies down a hallway Monday at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland. It was the fourth year for the caregivers, administrators, employees and firefighters joined forces to collect and fill the backpacks for Tri-Cities children in foster care. A Richalnd ambulance was used to deliver 129 donated backpacks to the Department of Children, Youth and Families office in Kennewick for distribution during the holidays.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
December 18, 2018 - Shayn Tyler Hale, 29, left, recently appeared in Benton County Superior Court to face accusations of attempted second-degree rape of a child.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
December 18, 2018 - The veterans section of the Desert Lawn Memorial Park is a blend of patriotic and festive holiday decorations Monday morning following the past weekend’s Wreaths Across America ceremony at the Kennewick cemetery. More than 900 wreaths were placed during the annual event held by the Kennewick Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
December 17, 2018 - Traffic congestion is a daily headache for Hanford workers. During the peak evening commuting period, 3,000 cars an hour crowd the bypass highway. The Washington state Department of Transportation is trying to figure out how to reduce that traffic headache.
File
Tri-City Herald
December 17, 2018 - JuliAnna Munden of Pasco and her border collie, Threat, faced hundreds of competitors at the Cynosport World Games
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
December 17, 2018 - Threat, five-year-old border collie, shows off her agility skill as she weaves through poles in her backyard in Pasco.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
December 17, 2018 - As a trainer, Munden is partial to border collies such as Threat.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
December 16, 2018 - Mark Claypatch, vice president of the Sand & Sage Hunting Retriever Club, with Colby during a recent training session at Benton County’s Horn Rapids Park. Claypatch and his club and county officials have been discussing creating competition and training ponds at the site.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
December 16, 2018 - Colby, a 4-year-old Labrador, runs with a training bumper after making a retrieve during training with owner Mark Claypatch.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
December 16, 2018 - Rachel Gorham is a nurse practitioner focusing on women’s health and is also a specialist in testing women to determine if they have genetic markings for increased risk of certain cancers. She practiced here for several years then moved to Seattle in 2016. She’s returned to the Tri-Cities and has joined Physicians Immediate Care in Richland.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
December 16, 2018 - Locals run across the cable bridge into Pasco for The 40th annual, 2018 Lampson Cable Bridge Run on Saturday. The race had a 1-mile, 5k and 10k race people of all ages participated.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald