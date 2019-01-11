Winter fog to settle over the Tri-Cities. Here’s how long it will last

Expect foggy skies and some occasionally slick roads in the Tri-Cities through Wednesday night, says the National Weather Service.
Air quality could deteriorate as a strong high pressure system traps pollution near the ground.
The weather service issued an air stagnation advisory Friday afternoon through at least Wednesday evening.
Residents, particularly those most vulnerable to bad air, can track air quality at bentoncleanair.org.
The Washington Department of Ecology recommends no outdoor burning, and that residential wood burning for heat be limited as much as possible.
The inversion means areas of fog through Wednesday, with a risk of fog freezing on roadways most nights and mornings.
Overnight lows could dip into the mid to upper 20s from Saturday through Tuesday night, according to the weather service.
