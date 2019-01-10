School workers rally over pay

Kennewick School District paraeducators, cashiers, classified employees and family members rally early Thursday on West Fourth Avenue near the district administrative offices in Kennewick.
The 600-plus workers, represented by Public School Employees of Washington SEIU Local 1948, and the district have been negotiating over pay for months.
Union members plan to vote Jan. 17 on whether to strike if an agreement can’t be reached.
