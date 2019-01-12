Former Seattle Storm CEO to speak in Tri-Cities

The Tri-City Regional Chamber of Commerce will honor women executives at its ATHENA Awards luncheon during the annual Women in Business Conference on Jan. 30, at the Three Rivers Convention Center, 7016 W. Grandridge Blvd.
The awards lunch starts at noon.
The chamber will present the ATHENA Leadership and Young Professional awards, honoring a successful female leader and an emerging female leader under 40.
Karen Bryant, CEO of Atavus Sports and former CEO of the Seattle Storm WNBA team, will give the keynote address, addressing “Championship Drive: A Game Plan for Leadership Success.”
The conference includes a day of programs focuses on building successful businesses and careers. Tickets are $25 for members who preregister and $35 for all others.
For registration and program details, visit tricityregionalchamber.com.
