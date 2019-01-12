Local

Former Seattle Storm CEO to speak in Tri-Cities

By Tri-City Herald staff

January 12, 2019 06:18 PM

Seattle Storm’s Jordin Canada (21) passes the ball front of Phoenix Mercury’s Brittney Griner during the first half of Game 5 of a WNBA basketball playoffs in 2018.
Seattle Storm’s Jordin Canada (21) passes the ball front of Phoenix Mercury’s Brittney Griner during the first half of Game 5 of a WNBA basketball playoffs in 2018. Elaine Thompson AP
Seattle Storm’s Jordin Canada (21) passes the ball front of Phoenix Mercury’s Brittney Griner during the first half of Game 5 of a WNBA basketball playoffs in 2018. Elaine Thompson AP
Kennewick, WA

The Tri-City Regional Chamber of Commerce will honor women executives at its ATHENA Awards luncheon during the annual Women in Business Conference on Jan. 30, at the Three Rivers Convention Center, 7016 W. Grandridge Blvd.

The awards lunch starts at noon.

The chamber will present the ATHENA Leadership and Young Professional awards, honoring a successful female leader and an emerging female leader under 40.

Karen Bryant, CEO of Atavus Sports and former CEO of the Seattle Storm WNBA team, will give the keynote address, addressing “Championship Drive: A Game Plan for Leadership Success.”

The conference includes a day of programs focuses on building successful businesses and careers. Tickets are $25 for members who preregister and $35 for all others.

For registration and program details, visit tricityregionalchamber.com.

  Comments  