Snoqualmie Pass getting hit with snow. Tri-Cities, not so much

The Tri-Cities saw a mix of precipitation Tuesday morning, with rain, freezing rain and snow falling in different areas.
The National Weather Services says there is still the chance of more snow, particularly this evening.
But it’s far from certain.
The dew point at the Tri-Cities Airport was 30 degrees at noon Tuesday, which is just on the borderline for snow or rain, according to the weather service.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
If the dew point drops the Tri-Cities could get an inch or so of snow and sleet. Or precipitation could continue to fall as mostly rain and sleet.
The chance of precipitation Tuesday night is 70 percent, but after 10 p.m., it should fall as rain in the Tri-Cities, according to the weather service.
Travelers over the Cascade Mountains were facing some dicey driving conditions at noon Tuesday.
Chains were required for all vehicles, including those with four-wheel drive, on Interstate 90 at Snoqualmie Pass.
The Washington State Department of Transportation was reporting compact snow and ice on the roadway and gusty winds.
A wintery mix of rain, freezing rain and snow is forecast for Tuesday night.
Comments