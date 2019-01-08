Here are Tri-Cities most popular baby names of 2018

Kindergarten teachers take note: in about five years, you can expect a lot of Olivias and Liams in class.
Those were the top girl and boy names at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland last year — and they both also were among the most popular baby names across the country in 2018.
At Kadlec, 22 girls named Olivia and 20 boys named Liam were welcomed into the world last year.
The second most popular girl name was Sofia/Sophia, with 19 babies given that moniker.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
The second most popular boy name was Daniel, with 16 babies so dubbed.
Next on the girls list was Camila, followed by Evelyn, Amelia, Emily, Harper, Isabella and Audrey.
Several of those also made the list last year, although 2017’s top girl name at Kadlec — Emma — didn’t make an appearance this year.
After Liam and Daniel, the most popular boy names at Kadlec in 2018 were Alexander, Isaac, Jose, Julian, Samuel, Anthony, Jackson, Logan, Noah and Sebastian.
Some are 2017 repeats, although several — including Daniel and Alexander — weren’t on last year’s list.
In all, 2,835 babies were born at Kadlec in 2018.
Trios Women’s and Children’s Hospital in Kennewick also has a birthing center, although it doesn’t typically keep track of names.
Kadlec announced its top baby names of 2018 on Tuesday.
The hospital also offered some historical perspective.
Twenty years ago, in 1998, the most popular baby names looked a bit different.
Emma/Emily topped the list for girl names at Kadlec, followed by Madison, Alexis/Alexa and Kaitlyn.
For boys, the top names were Andrew, Jacob, Ethan and Joshua.
The hospital saw 1,148 deliveries that year.
Comments