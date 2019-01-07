Animal abuse tip line starts in Tri-Cities

Tri-Citians can now earn a reward for reporting an abused animal.
Tipsters can earn up to $1,000 by calling 800-222-TIPS or filing a report online at tricitiescrimestoppers.org.
Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers started the animal abuse tip line as part of a new campaign to draw attention to animal cruelty.
The new Animal Abuse Crime Stoppers initiative was announced Monday.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Crime Stoppers accepts anonymous tips on a variety of crimes, which it shares with local law enforcement.
According to Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers, there is evidence that children who abuse animals show more aggression to humans as adults. As many as 83 percent of women entering domestic violence shelters report that their partners abused or killed a family pet.
Signs of abuse in pets include:
- Open sours, healed wounds or untreated illnesses or injuries
- Extreme emaciation
- Covered with fleas, ticks or other parasites
- Heavy discharge from the eyes or nose
- Too-tight collars or chains that have become embedded in the neck
- Kept outside without adequate shelter
- Left in unsanitary environments without food or water
- Kept in undersized kennels or cages or crowded in with other animals
Other reportable situations include dog fighting, animal hording and finding a stray or lost pet.
Severe animal abuse is a Class C felony under Washington law.
The FBI criminal database tracks acts of cruelty against animals alongside felony crimes such as arson, burglary, assault and homicide.
Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers program is supported through donations and fund-raising events.
Crime Stoppers is forming a subcommittee to guide and publicize the new animal abuse effort. Those interested in volunteering may call 509-5829-1351 or email mike.blatman@ci.kennewick.wa.us in the Kennewick Police Department.
For more information, visit tricitiescrimestoppers.org and click on “Cases” and then “Animal Abuse Crime Stoppers.”
Comments