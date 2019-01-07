Freezing rain or snow coming? Tri-City drivers should be ready

There’s at least a possibility that some school children in the Mid-Columbia could get a couple hours off from school Tuesday.
Tri-City-area roads may be slippery in the morning, with a chance of freezing rain or snow in the forecast.
Road conditions will depend on how early in the day a weather system moves through the Tri-Cities.
If it’s before 10 a.m. the temperature may be cold enough that precipitation falls as snow or freezing rain, according to the National Weather Service.
After 10 a.m., the chance of precipitation increases. But it is forecast to fall as rain as temperatures warm to as high as 38 by late afternoon.
Tuesday is the only day this week that the weather service predicts even a chance of icy roads in the Tri-Cities.
A slight chance of precipitation is forecast Wednesday and again Sunday, but highs should be in the mid 40s, so only rain is expected.
