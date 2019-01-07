5 escape fiery Burbank house

Five people safely escaped a burning home in Burbank just after 6 a.m. Monday.
Firefighters arrived to find the back porch on fire at the house at 73 Edith St., said Lt. Justin Lessard with Walla Walla County Fire District 5.
The first fire crews were able to extinguish the blaze but not before it had spread to the kitchen and attic, he said.
The Pasco Fire Department and Franklin County Fire District 3 also responded to help.
The cause is under investigation.
