3 hurt in Finley rollover

Three people were hurt Sunday in a single-car rollover in Finley.
A 22-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl were taken to hospitals outside the area after the crash just before 2 p.m. on Piert Road, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office wrote on Facebook.
The third person in the car, a 26-year-old-woman, was “awaiting transfer to another medical facility,” the sheriff’s office wrote.
The sheriff’s office didn’t release their names or who was driving. Their conditions were not available.
The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information on the crash to call 509-628-0333.
