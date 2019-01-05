Windy weather coming to the Tri-Cities

The windy weather blowing into the Tri-Cities tonight is expected to last into Sunday.
The National Weather Service office in Pendleton issued a wind advisory Saturday for the lower Columbia Basin along with parts of central and northeast Oregon.
Winds of between 25 and 35 mph are expected to start sometime this afternoon as a low pressure system moves into the area, the weather service said. It’s expected to brings gusts between 40 and 50 mph with the strongest winds coming overnight.
The weather service warned the high winds could knock down tree limbs, tip over trees and slap down power lines. People should be careful if they’re driving a high-profile vehicle.
It’s expected to stay slightly above freezing for the night and there is a slight chance of rain in the area.
As the wind leaves the Tri-Cities, snow is expected to start in Snoqualmie Pass making weekend travel tricky on Sunday. The Washington State Department of Transportation expects about 4 to 7 inches to accumulate.
A winter storm is expected to hit White Pass along Highway 12 Sunday night as well, bringing 5 to 10 inches of snow. The storm is expected to bring slick roads and make low visibility.
