Week in photos Dec. 9-15, 2018

December 15, 2018 - Two girls dressed as angels from St Patrick Catholic Church stand on a moving float during a mile long procession starting from Atomic Foods to St Patrick Catholic Church in Pasco celebrating Day of the Virgen de Guadalupe on Wednesday. Every Dec. 12, the Mexican Catholic community commemorates when the Virgin Mary appeared to a Mexican indigenous man named Juan Diego in 1531.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
December 15, 2018 - Five-year-old Genie Hernandez holds her favorite basket that she helped put together her school’s Santa Breakfast and silent auction fundraiser on Saturday morning.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
December 15, 2018 - Franklin County Assessor Steve Marks retires this month after working 35 years with the county.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
December 14, 2018 - A crane moves steel pieces as a concrete pump truck works nearby recently at the new Fairchild Cinemas movie theater under construction in Kennewick. The new 10-screen building is in the 2900 block of South Quillan Street in Kennewick. It will feature reclining seats and sell alcohol, traditional movie concession snacks and entree items. The Tri-Cities company also operates cinemas in Pasco, Richland and Moses Lake. The Canyon Lakes addition will boost its screen total to 42.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
December 14, 2018 - Kennewick police officers and detectives stand outside the house at 2303 W. 15th Pl. in Kennewick where and woman and young boy were injured Thursday by a suspected hash oil explosion and fire. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
December 13, 2018 - Linda Millsapes’ house in Kennewick at West 10th Avenue and South Garfield Street has 12 different Christmas inflatables and lights displayed in her front yard.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
December 13, 2018 - The first phase of the new Playground of Dreams has opened in Kennewick’s Columbia Park. The new design incorporates iconic community elements including the cable bridge, a lighthouse, a Lampson crane, and a hydroplane. The non-profit Tri-City Water Follies Association donated $75,000 Wednesday to help fund the first half of the replacement playground.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
December 12, 2018 - Charity Lee, left, program manager at the West Richland branch of the Mid-Columbia Libraries, and librarian Sarah Johnson organize books Tuesday at the temporary library at West Richland’s public works building, just behind the permanent branch at 3803 Van Giesen St. The temporary library opens to the public ahead of schedule today and will be used during the remodeling project.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
December 12, 2018 - Murder suspect Stephen Morfin, right, talks with his defense attorneys Shelley Ajax, left, and Dennis Hanson before the start of a witness deposition for use in his second-degree murder trial in Benton County Superior Court.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
December 12, 2018 - Martin Mendoza is sworn in Tuesday before giving a recorded video deposition in the second-degree murder case of Stephen Morfin in Benton County Superior Court.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
December 12, 2018 - Kennewick police Chief Ken Hohenberg administers the oath to officers Sebastian Castilleja and Aaron Stites on Friday morning.
Courtesy Kennewick Police Department
December 12, 2018 - Ryan Wattenbarger is working on opening Moonshot Brewing next year at 8804 Victoria Ave, near the intersection of Steptoe Street and Gage Boulevard in Kennewick. Wattenbarger is currently the head brewer for Snipes Mountain Brewery & Restaurant in Sunnyside.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
December 11, 2018 - Makenzie Lind of Kennewick uses an old library card Monday to scrape snow and ice from her car windows after an overnight winter storm moved across the Mid-Columbia. Numerous schools were on two-hour start delays because of the hazardous driving and walking conditions.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
December 11, 2018 - Murder suspect William Cyrus Lee, 24, makes his first appearance in Benton County Superior Court before Judge Bruce Spanner in Kennewick.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
December 11, 2018 - Arminda Hall pours the last of a bag of salt onto the icy sidewalk Monday morning in front of her home in the 1600 block of South Olympia Place in Kennewick.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
December 10, 2018 - Rabbi Jack Izakson from Spokane finishes lighting his menorah on the seventh day of Hanukkah on Saturday at Congregation Beth Shalom in Richland. The congregation had a Havdalah service to mark the end of Shabbat then members brought their own menorahs and lit their candles. Sunday is the eighth and final day of Hanukkah.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
December 9, 2018 - Youth group members from Islamic Center of Tri Cities in Richland make 10-fleece blankets on Friday to donate to the Gospel Rescue Mission to give to the homeless. The event was open to the public to help create the blankets. The blankets will be distributed later on this week.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
December 9, 2018 - Students focus and wait for their turn to do practice runs with their robots before being judged during the First LEGO League Qualifier Competition at Ochoa Middle School in Pasco. Over 28 teams participated from all the Tri-Cities and some as far as Walla Walla. The top five teams will go to Spokane to compete in the Eastern WA State Championships.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
December 9, 2018 - The Northwest Detention Center, a privately owned and operated immigration detention facility, was built on the Tacoma Tideflats to replace a similar facility in Seattle.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
December 9, 2018 - Clinical educator Donna Osborne, left, and Mike Anderson, who runs the lab, show the human-like piece of equipment used at Kadlec Regional Medical Center.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald