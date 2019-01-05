Need an adventure fix? This dazzling climbing film is coming to Kennewick

If you were enthralled by the blockbuster rock climbing documentary “Free Solo,” you may want to check out another adventure film coming to Kennewick later this month.
The latest Reel Rock offering features footage of some of the best rock climbers and mountaineers around, including Alex Honnold, star of “Free Solo.”
Showtime is 7 p.m. Jan. 25 at Southridge High School, with doors opening at 6 p.m
The Reel Rock movie is a collection of several short films, each documenting far-flung, dazzling adventures.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
One segment features Honnold and a crew of other elite climbers — including Conrad Anker and Jimmy Chin of “Meru” fame — on an exhibition to Antarctica.
Honnold is best-known for his astonishing 2017 ascent of Yosemite National Park’s El Capitan with no ropes or other safety gear. It was shown in last year’s “Free Solo,” co-directed by Chin.
This year’s Reel Rock also features Czech climbing sensation Adam Ondra, hailed by Outside as the best in the world, along with some seriously fast speed climbers and a thrilling ascent in Jordan.
“The films are fun and inspiring and you see people doing things you wouldn’t think are possible,” said Stephen Wallenfels, climbing wall director at the Tri-City Court Club.
The club is sponsoring the screening with REI, rock climbing guide Dean Olin and the InterMountain Alpine Club, or IMAC. Proceeds go to IMAC, which puts on free backpacking and mountaineering schools each year.
Tickets are $10 in advance at REI in Kennewick, or $12 at the door.
The event includes an intermission with giveaways of gear and other goodies.
For more on IMAC and its classes, go to imacnw.org.
Southridge High is at 3520 Southridge Blvd.
Comments