3 restaurants fail their holiday inspections

By Wendy Culverwell

January 06, 2019 03:42 PM

The Benton-Franklin Health District’s food safety team conducted 13 inspections during the short holiday week of Dec. 22-28.

Three failed and five earned perfect scores.

Establishments are scrutinized on a 418-point scale for compliance with regulations designed to prevent the spread of food-borne illness.

Those receiving 35 or more red points on routine inspections or 10 or more on follow ups are slated for added visits.

Past results are posted at bfhd.wa.gov/food/index.php.

Call 509-460-4205 for information.

Establishments requiring re-inspection

Bookwalter Winery, 894 Tulip Lane, Richland, Dec. 27, routine, (65 red, 0 blue)

Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, bare hand contact, hand sink blocked, room temperature storage.

Garden Hot Pot, 140 Gage Blvd., Dec. 27, Richland, routine, (25 red, 0 blue)

Notes: Improper hot holding.

Jade’s British Girl Treats, 2258 Wine Country Road, Prosser, Dec. 27, first follow-up to routine Nov. 29 (25 red, 0 blue)

Notes: Room temperature storage.

Establishments not requiring re-inspection

Baachus Tasting Room, 1121 Meade Ave., Prosser, Dec. 27, routine, (5 red, 5 blue)

Desert Wind Winery, 2258 Wine Country Road, Prosser, Dec. 27, routine, (10 red, 0 blue)

Fraternal Order/Eagles, 1205 Bennett Ave., Prosser, Dec. 27, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)

Kennewick High Gym Concession, 500 S. Dayton, Kennewick, Dec. 22, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)

McDonalds, 103 Merlot Drive, Prosser, Dec. 28, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)

Moose Lodge, 2617 N. Sylvester St., Pasco, Dec. 26, routine, (0 red, 5 blue)

Prosser Food Depot (Bakery), 1309 Meade Ave, Prosser, Dec. 27, routine, (5 red, 0 blue)

Red Lion Hotel, 1101 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick, Dec. 28, routine, (15 red, 2 blue)

S&S Hospitality, 9221 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, Dec. 27, second follow-up to routine Oct. 26 (0 red, 0 blue)

VFW Post, 1101 Wine Country Road, Prosser, Dec. 28, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)

