3 restaurants fail their holiday inspections

The Benton-Franklin Health District’s food safety team conducted 13 inspections during the short holiday week of Dec. 22-28.
Three failed and five earned perfect scores.
Establishments are scrutinized on a 418-point scale for compliance with regulations designed to prevent the spread of food-borne illness.
Those receiving 35 or more red points on routine inspections or 10 or more on follow ups are slated for added visits.
Past results are posted at bfhd.wa.gov/food/index.php.
Call 509-460-4205 for information.
Establishments requiring re-inspection
Bookwalter Winery, 894 Tulip Lane, Richland, Dec. 27, routine, (65 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, bare hand contact, hand sink blocked, room temperature storage.
Garden Hot Pot, 140 Gage Blvd., Dec. 27, Richland, routine, (25 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Improper hot holding.
Jade’s British Girl Treats, 2258 Wine Country Road, Prosser, Dec. 27, first follow-up to routine Nov. 29 (25 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Room temperature storage.
Establishments not requiring re-inspection
Baachus Tasting Room, 1121 Meade Ave., Prosser, Dec. 27, routine, (5 red, 5 blue)
Desert Wind Winery, 2258 Wine Country Road, Prosser, Dec. 27, routine, (10 red, 0 blue)
Fraternal Order/Eagles, 1205 Bennett Ave., Prosser, Dec. 27, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Kennewick High Gym Concession, 500 S. Dayton, Kennewick, Dec. 22, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
McDonalds, 103 Merlot Drive, Prosser, Dec. 28, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Moose Lodge, 2617 N. Sylvester St., Pasco, Dec. 26, routine, (0 red, 5 blue)
Prosser Food Depot (Bakery), 1309 Meade Ave, Prosser, Dec. 27, routine, (5 red, 0 blue)
Red Lion Hotel, 1101 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick, Dec. 28, routine, (15 red, 2 blue)
S&S Hospitality, 9221 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, Dec. 27, second follow-up to routine Oct. 26 (0 red, 0 blue)
VFW Post, 1101 Wine Country Road, Prosser, Dec. 28, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
