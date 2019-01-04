Local

Find out what they’re learning about the mammoth site near Kennewick

By Tri-City Herald staff

January 04, 2019 04:47 PM

Kennewick, WA

Learn about the dig for mammoth bones near Kennewick at a talk Tuesday in Kennewick.

George Last, geology research coordinator for the project, will discuss some of the research being done by student interns to learn more about how bones were deposited at the Coyote Canyon Mammoth Site near the Tri-Cities during the Ice Age.

They are evaluating rock fragments not usually found in the Tri-City area that are next to the mammoth skeleton to see if they can identify the source of the iceberg that may have killed the mammoth.

The talk starts at 7 p.m. after the conclusion of a short business meeting by the Lake Lewis Chapter of the Ice Age Flood Institute. The public is invited to the free talk at the Benton County PUD Auditorium, 2721 W. 10th Ave., Kennewick.

SHi_j0181(25).JPG
George Last, geology research coordinator for the Coyote Canyon Mammoth Site near Kennewick, right, points out mammoth rib bones to visiting students.
Tri-City Herald File

