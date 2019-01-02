West Richland loses a former chief and a big booster

Mike Noski was heading to the hospital for what would be his last stand with cancer. But he insisted on making one final stop first — at the West Richland police department.
Police Chief Ben Majetich remembered him coming in to say it would just be a temporary stay at Kadlec Regional Medical Center, and he would return to help with the effort to raise money for a new police station.
But on Jan. 1, West Richland lost one of its biggest boosters, when Noski, 72, died after fighting cancer for eight months.
Noski, a former Army solider, started his law enforcement career in Ellensburg after attending Central Washington University. Then in 1986, he took over what was then described as a troubled police department in West Richland.
Several longtime chiefs said his tenure there marked a turning point, Majetich said.
“We’re catalysts for positive change,” Noski told the Herald before retiring in 1999.
His retirement came after he was nearly paralyzed when a virus attacked the lining of his nerves. He recovered but left law enforcement for good after an unsuccessful run for sheriff.
He continued with the U.S. Army Reserves, finally, retiring as a sergeant major after working in California, said his stepdaughter Katie Gonzalez.
He was married twice, most recently to former West Richland Mayor Donna Noski. He had two children of his own, and two others by marriage.
Noski’s pride in his work continued even in his home life, Gonzalez said. She described him as a smart, hard worker, who liked being adventurous when he was younger, including scuba diving.
Einan’s at Sunset in Richland is handling his funeral arrangements.
