The flu is in the Tri-Cities. Is it as bad as last season?

Tri-Cities public health officials have a New Year’s resolution for you: get a flu shot.
Flu season is in full swing around the country, and locally “we are definitely seeing flu activity increasing,” said Heather Hill, communicable disease program supervisor for the Benton-Franklin Health District.
Last winter was the worst for flu in the Tri-Cities in decades, if ever.
Twenty people died here, far exceeding the usual fatality rates. Nationwide, flu claimed about
80,000 people.
So far this season, no flu-related deaths have been reported in the Tri-Cities area. But health care providers are seeing more people come in with flu-like symptoms, and more and more flu tests are coming back positive, Hill said.
“The most important thing is to get vaccinated. The more people vaccinated in our community, the less likely influenza is going to circulate severely,” said Hill, who’s also a public health nurse.
The flu strains circulating last season were particularly severe, Hill said.
It’s too early to tell which strains will be dominant this season, but “early indications are the vaccine is a good match this year,” she said.
Flu vaccines are recommended for everyone 6 months and older. Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are especially at risk for becoming seriously ill if they catch the flu.
People age 65 and older should ask for the high-dose flu vaccine, Hill said.
The vaccine is the best defense against the flu, and it makes the illness less severe if you do still get sick, she said.
“It can be the difference between life and death. When we look at people who died, the majority didn’t have vaccines,” she said.
While generally healthy people may feel they don’t need a flu shot, vaccination is about the entire community, Hill said.
“You can pass (the flu) onto grandma, grandpa, mom, dad, baby. The outcome for them could be very bad,” Hill said. “It’s definitely about protecting other people as much as yourself.”
And it’s a myth that getting the flu shot can give you the flu, Hill said. It’s normal to feel achy or have a fever after vaccination, but that’s not the flu.
“It is scientifically impossible to catch the flu from the vaccine. I can’t stress that enough,” Hill said.
Along with getting vaccinated, people should wash their hands frequently and avoid touching their eyes, nose and mouth to stay healthy during flu season. They also should cover their coughs and stay home when ill to avoid infecting others.
Flu shots are widely available in the Tri-Cities, including at pharmacies, health care provider offices and the health district.
