Smooth sailing into 2019

A sailboat takes advantage of Monday’s crisp breeze to make its way down the Columbia River close to the Franklin County shoreline with Rattlesnake Mountain as a backdrop for the excursion. The sunny conditions and clear skies are expected to give way to patchy freezing fog and temperatures dipping into the 20s on New Year’s Day morning and during overnight into Wednesday morning, according to the National Weather Service. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald