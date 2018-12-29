Tri-Cities winds knock over trees, tumble trampolines and blow out the clouds

High winds Saturday knocked over trees and stop signs and carried off trampolines in the Tri-Cities.
The National Weather Service issued a high wind advisory for the area until 7 a.m. Sunday. Wind speeds are expected to be steady from 20 to 35 mph, with gusts up to 50 mph.
The wind picked up about 9 a.m. Saturday and was steady through the day, with gusts up to 40 mph.
They were strong enough to knockdown a tree at the intersection of Jean Street and Carmichael Drive, blocking traffic until Kennewick firefighters and parks employees could remove the limbs.
West Richland police spent part of their day chasing down missing stop signs and trampolines, one ending up on a car.
If you spot something that looks unsafe, police are asking you to call dispatchers at 509-628-0333.
The windy weather should ease Sunday morning, and the sun is expected to return to the Tri-Cities for the next few days. Highs are expected to be in the mid-40s on Sunday and in the mid-30s on New Year’s Eve.
