Pasco man critical after I-82 rollover near Kennewick

A Pasco man is in critical condition after losing control of his pickup south of Kennewick early Friday.
Adam R. Bruce, 37, was driving west about 6:45 a.m. when his truck hit the concrete barrier on Interstate 82.
His truck kept going into the median, then flipped and landed in the highway’s eastbound lanes, the Washington State Patrol said.
Bruce, who wasn’t wearing his seat belt, was seriously injured and taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
The state patrol is still investigating what caused of the crash.
Comments