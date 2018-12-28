Local

Pasco man critical after I-82 rollover near Kennewick

By Cameron Probert

December 28, 2018 03:06 PM

A Pasco man is in critical condition after losing control of his pickup south of Kennewick early Friday.

Adam R. Bruce, 37, was driving west about 6:45 a.m. when his truck hit the concrete barrier on Interstate 82.

His truck kept going into the median, then flipped and landed in the highway’s eastbound lanes, the Washington State Patrol said.

Bruce, who wasn’t wearing his seat belt, was seriously injured and taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.

The state patrol is still investigating what caused of the crash.

