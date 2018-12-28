Spending New Year’s Eve in the Tri-Cities? Here are some options

If you’re looking for something to do on New Year’s Eve, here are some Tri-Cities options.
▪ First Night Tri-Cities will bring family fun to Gesa Carousel of Dreams and the Southridge Sports and Events Complex in Kennewick.
The event runs from 3 to 9 p.m., concluding with a fireworks show.
Planned entertainment includes carousel rides, magicians, face painting, juggling, interactive kids games, live ice sculpting, and princess and superhero appearances.
Admission is $7 at the door and includes a carousel ride token.
Kids age 4 and younger will be admitted for free.
The carousel is at 2901-F Southridge Blvd.
▪ The Tri-City Americans will once again take on the Spokane Chiefs, a New Year’s Eve tradition.
Game time is 7:05 p.m. at Toyota Arena in Kennewick.
Go to amshockey.com for tickets.
▪ Chingy, Ying Yang Twins and Lil Scrappy are scheduled to perform at TRAC in Pasco.
Power 99.1 is presenting the New Year’s Eve party, hosted by Sean Da Don.
Bonaphied also is set to perform, along with DJ Triple J.
Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $50 and are available at traconline.com.
TRAC is at 6600 Burden Blvd.
▪ Emerald of Siam in Richland is planning a jam night on New Year’s Eve.
Music starts at 9 p.m. Emerald is at 1314 Jadwin Ave.
▪ Edge Steakhouse & Sports Lounge in Kennewick plans a New Year’s Eve bash starting at 6 p.m.
The event includes food, live music and a fireworks show over the golf course at midnight.
Tickets are $55 per person and include a three-course dinner and champagne toast.
They’re available at the restaurant, 314 Underwood St.
The menu includes an appetizer of prawn cocktail, ahi poke, crab cake or steak crostini, an entree of fettuccine, chicken marsala, a 12 ounce New York steak, shrimp scampi or a 6 ounce baked salmon, and dessert is cheesecake, creme brulee or chocolate lava cake.
