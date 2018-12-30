4 fail in latest round of Mid-Columbia restaurant inspections

The Benton-Franklin Health District’s food safety team inspected 35 licensed food service establishments for the week of Dec. 15-21.
Four earned failing scores and 21 earned perfect marks. Establishments are scrutinized on a 418-point scale for compliance with food safety regulations designed to prevent the spread of food-borne illnesses.
Those earning 25 or more red points on routine inspections or 10 or more on follow-ups are subject to additional visits.
Past results are posted at bfhd.wa.gov/food/index.php.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
Direct questions and concerns to the health district at 509-460-4205.
Establishments requiring re-inspection
Badger Canyon Coffee Co., 12125 W. Clearwater Ave, Kennewick, Dec. 17, routine, (40 red, 3 blue)
Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, improper hand washing, no soap or paper towels at hand sink.
Country Mercantile (Deli), 5015 Ava Way, Richland, Dec. 20, routine, (25 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Improper hot holding.
Maverik Inc., 5505 Road 68, Pasco, Dec. 19, routine, (45 red, 2 blue), Dec. 20, fist follow-up (10 red, 0 blue).
Notes: No active managerial control, food worker cards not 100 percent, room temperature storage, improper cold holding. Follow-up:
Improper cold holding.
North Prosser Market, 130702 W. Johnson Way, Prosser, Dec. 20, routine, (60 red, 3 blue)
Notes: No paper towels at hand sink, improper hot holding, room temperature storage.
Establishments not requiring re-inspection
Badger Mountain Inc., 1106 S. Jurupa St., Kennewick, Dec. 17, routine, (10 red, 0 blue)
Barnard Griffin Winery, 878 Tulip Lane, Richland, Dec. 18, routine, (10 red, 0 blue)
Beltran’s Bakery, 1724 W. Clark St., Pasco, Dec. 18, fifth follow-up to routine Aug. 28 (0 red, 0 blue)
Boys & Girls Club MAC, 20 N. Benton St., Kennewick, Dec. 18, routine, (5 red, 0 blue)
Bryan’s Meat Co., 525 N. Commercial Ave., Pasco, Dec. 18, routine, (15 red, 0 blue)
Burger King, 4707 W. Canal Drive, Kennewick, Dec. 18, routine, (30 red, 0 blue)
Country Mercantile (Bakery), 5015 Ava Way, Richland, Dec. 20, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Country Mercantile (Ice Cream), 5015 Ava Way, Richland, Dec. 20, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Country Mercantile (Store), 5015 Ava Way, Richland, Dec. 20, routine, (10 red, 0 blue)
Desert Food Mart (Store), 10806 Kennedy Road, Benton City, Dec. 21, routine, (5 red, 0 blue)
El Jazmin (Deli), 704 S. Columbia Ave, Connell, Dec. 18, second follow-up to routine Oct. 24 (0 red, 0 blue)
El Jazmin (Meat), 704 S. Columbia Ave, Connell, Dec. 18, routine, (15 red, 8 blue)
Estherbrook Inc., 27 N. Morain, Kennewick, Dec. 21, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Farmhand Winery, 8101 W. 10th Ave., Kennewick, Dec. 15, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Hickory Farms (Demonstrator), 1321 N. Columbia Center Blvd, Kennewick, Dec. 18, first follow-up to routine Nov. 21 (0 red, 0 blue)
Hightower Cellars, 19418 E. 583 PR N.E., Benton City, Dec. 21, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Hill’s Restaurant and Lounge, 24 Vista Way, Kennewick, Dec. 21, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Kennewick Child Development Center, 16 N. Huntington St., Kennewick, Dec. 18, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Ki-Be High School Gym, 1205 Horne Road, Benton City, Dec. 19, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Lara’s Tacos, 522 W. Lewis St., Pasco, Dec. 20, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Layered Cake Artistry, 212 Kennewick Ave, Kennewick, Dec. 21, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Mercer Wine Estates, 3100 Lee Road, Prosser, Dec. 20, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
N. Franklin Eagles Basketball, 1100 W. Clark St., Connell, Dec. 18, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Prosser High Basketball Concession, 1203 Prosser Ave., Prosser, Dec. 21, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Red Mountain Kitchen, 212 Kennewick Ave., Kennewick, Dec. 21, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Richland High Basketball, 930 Long Ave., Richland, Dec. 21, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Sageport Grille, 1633 Columbia Park Trail, Richland, Dec. 19, first follow-up to routine Nov. 26 (0 red, 0 blue)
Sun River Vintners, 9312 W. 10th Ave, Kennewick, Dec. 20, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Tacos Mi Ilucion (Mobile), 2200 E. Hillsboro, Pasco, Dec. 18, second follow-up to routine Nov. 30 (5 red, 5 blue)
Tri-Cities Prep Concessions, 9612 St. Thomas Drive, Pasco, Dec. 18, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Tucannon Cellars, 40504 Demoss Road, Benton City, Dec. 21, routine, (5 red, 5 blue)
Comments