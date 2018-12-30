Local

4 fail in latest round of Mid-Columbia restaurant inspections

By Wendy Culverwell

December 30, 2018 04:59 PM

Mid-Columbia restaurant inspections Dec. 15-22, 2018
Mid-Columbia restaurant inspections Dec. 15-22, 2018 McClatchy file
Mid-Columbia restaurant inspections Dec. 15-22, 2018 McClatchy file
Kennewick, WA

The Benton-Franklin Health District’s food safety team inspected 35 licensed food service establishments for the week of Dec. 15-21.

Four earned failing scores and 21 earned perfect marks. Establishments are scrutinized on a 418-point scale for compliance with food safety regulations designed to prevent the spread of food-borne illnesses.

Those earning 25 or more red points on routine inspections or 10 or more on follow-ups are subject to additional visits.

Past results are posted at bfhd.wa.gov/food/index.php.

Direct questions and concerns to the health district at 509-460-4205.

Establishments requiring re-inspection

Badger Canyon Coffee Co., 12125 W. Clearwater Ave, Kennewick, Dec. 17, routine, (40 red, 3 blue)

Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, improper hand washing, no soap or paper towels at hand sink.

Country Mercantile (Deli), 5015 Ava Way, Richland, Dec. 20, routine, (25 red, 0 blue)

Notes: Improper hot holding.

Maverik Inc., 5505 Road 68, Pasco, Dec. 19, routine, (45 red, 2 blue), Dec. 20, fist follow-up (10 red, 0 blue).

Notes: No active managerial control, food worker cards not 100 percent, room temperature storage, improper cold holding. Follow-up:

Improper cold holding.

North Prosser Market, 130702 W. Johnson Way, Prosser, Dec. 20, routine, (60 red, 3 blue)

Notes: No paper towels at hand sink, improper hot holding, room temperature storage.

Establishments not requiring re-inspection

Badger Mountain Inc., 1106 S. Jurupa St., Kennewick, Dec. 17, routine, (10 red, 0 blue)

Barnard Griffin Winery, 878 Tulip Lane, Richland, Dec. 18, routine, (10 red, 0 blue)

Beltran’s Bakery, 1724 W. Clark St., Pasco, Dec. 18, fifth follow-up to routine Aug. 28 (0 red, 0 blue)

Boys & Girls Club MAC, 20 N. Benton St., Kennewick, Dec. 18, routine, (5 red, 0 blue)

Bryan’s Meat Co., 525 N. Commercial Ave., Pasco, Dec. 18, routine, (15 red, 0 blue)

Burger King, 4707 W. Canal Drive, Kennewick, Dec. 18, routine, (30 red, 0 blue)

Country Mercantile (Bakery), 5015 Ava Way, Richland, Dec. 20, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)

Country Mercantile (Ice Cream), 5015 Ava Way, Richland, Dec. 20, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)

Country Mercantile (Store), 5015 Ava Way, Richland, Dec. 20, routine, (10 red, 0 blue)

Desert Food Mart (Store), 10806 Kennedy Road, Benton City, Dec. 21, routine, (5 red, 0 blue)

El Jazmin (Deli), 704 S. Columbia Ave, Connell, Dec. 18, second follow-up to routine Oct. 24 (0 red, 0 blue)

El Jazmin (Meat), 704 S. Columbia Ave, Connell, Dec. 18, routine, (15 red, 8 blue)

Estherbrook Inc., 27 N. Morain, Kennewick, Dec. 21, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)

Farmhand Winery, 8101 W. 10th Ave., Kennewick, Dec. 15, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)

Hickory Farms (Demonstrator), 1321 N. Columbia Center Blvd, Kennewick, Dec. 18, first follow-up to routine Nov. 21 (0 red, 0 blue)

Hightower Cellars, 19418 E. 583 PR N.E., Benton City, Dec. 21, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)

Hill’s Restaurant and Lounge, 24 Vista Way, Kennewick, Dec. 21, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)

Kennewick Child Development Center, 16 N. Huntington St., Kennewick, Dec. 18, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)

Ki-Be High School Gym, 1205 Horne Road, Benton City, Dec. 19, routine (0 red, 0 blue)

Lara’s Tacos, 522 W. Lewis St., Pasco, Dec. 20, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)

Layered Cake Artistry, 212 Kennewick Ave, Kennewick, Dec. 21, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)

Mercer Wine Estates, 3100 Lee Road, Prosser, Dec. 20, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)

N. Franklin Eagles Basketball, 1100 W. Clark St., Connell, Dec. 18, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)

Prosser High Basketball Concession, 1203 Prosser Ave., Prosser, Dec. 21, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)

Red Mountain Kitchen, 212 Kennewick Ave., Kennewick, Dec. 21, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)

Richland High Basketball, 930 Long Ave., Richland, Dec. 21, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)

Sageport Grille, 1633 Columbia Park Trail, Richland, Dec. 19, first follow-up to routine Nov. 26 (0 red, 0 blue)

Sun River Vintners, 9312 W. 10th Ave, Kennewick, Dec. 20, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)

Tacos Mi Ilucion (Mobile), 2200 E. Hillsboro, Pasco, Dec. 18, second follow-up to routine Nov. 30 (5 red, 5 blue)

Tri-Cities Prep Concessions, 9612 St. Thomas Drive, Pasco, Dec. 18, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)

Tucannon Cellars, 40504 Demoss Road, Benton City, Dec. 21, routine, (5 red, 5 blue)

  Comments  