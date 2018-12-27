Resolved to spend more time outdoors? Take a hike New Year’s Day

Get the new year off to a healthy start and enjoy nature with a First Day Hike in the Tri-Cities.
Jan. 1 is a free day with no Discover Pass needed for vehicles at Washington State Parks.
The Sacajawea Historical State Park in Pasco will take advantage of the free day with a staff-led hike at 10 a.m.
Staff will discuss the park’s plants and animals, the Lewis and Clark expedition, and the area’s native people.
Refreshments and prizes will be available after the walk.
For some of the 40 other Washington state park hikes on New Year’s Day go to bit.ly/20191stDayHikes.
Closer to home are two other hiking options:
▪ Tapteal Greenway plans a walk Jan. 1 at the Chamna Natural Preserve in Richland at 1 p.m.
Take Jadwin Avenue to Carrier Road and then meet at the east end of Carrier Road.
Participants will follow the paved bike path to enter the Chamna Natural Preserve for a roughly three-mile walk. Dress for the weather.
The 276-acre Chamna Natural Preserve has about 11 miles of desert trails for walking, hiking, mountain biking and horseback riding.
Some signs are posted about the desert plants and animals that live the natural area.
The Tapteal Greenway conservation group helps care for the trails and works with the city of Richland to improve the park, according to the Chamna website.
▪ The Inter-mountain Alpine Club’s annual trek up Badger Mountain in south Richland begins at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.
It’s I-MAC’s 60th year organizing the 4-mile round-trip that includes an 800-foot elevation gain. The hike starts from the Skyline trail trailhead off Dallas Road.
They encourage hikers to be prepared for cold, wet and windy weather by wearing warm layers and a waterproof shell.
Directions to trailhead: From Queensgate South exit on Interstate 182, drive to the Keene Road intersection and turn right. Turn left onto Kennedy Road and then after 0.6 miles turn left again on Dallas Road. Proceed south on Dallas Road 1.2 miles to the top of the hill and then turn left onto the gravel road beside the orchard. The trail head parking is 0.1 miles up the road.
