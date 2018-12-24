So you want to join the Kennewick City Council

The Kennewick City Council is accepting applications to fill the seat vacated by Matt Boehnke shortly before Christmas.
Boehnke resigned after being elected to succeed Rep. Larry Haler representing the 8th Legislative District in the Washington House of Representatives. He will take office in January.
There is one year remaining on his unexpired city council seat.
Boehnke held an at-large position, meaning the seat is open to all eligible citizens who live in the city. Candidates must be registered to vote and have lived in the city for at least one year.
The city council will interview candidates and select an appointee to serve until the end of 2019. The person elected next November will be take office in January 2020.
Information and an application are posted online at go2kennewick.com.
Council members receive a monthly salary of roughly $900 and other benefits.
