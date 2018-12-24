Hanford, PNNL, Manhattan Project mostly affected by shutdown

The Hanford site and other Department of Energy-directed activities should not be affected by the partial government shutdown because DOE funding was secured in September when President Trump signed the Energy & Water appropriations bill,
The bill funds DOE through Sept. 30, 2019.
The Pacific Northwest National Laboratory in Richland has informed staff members they should report to work according to their usual work schedules.
While the National Park Service is affected by the shutdown, the Manhattan Project National Historical Park’s Hanford Unit visitor center at 2000 Logston Blvd. in Richland, is operated through a DOE contract. It will remain open to the public.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
Visitor center hours are 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday to Saturday, exclusive of holidays. Call 509-376-1647 for information.
Comments