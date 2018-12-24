Tri-City ‘citizen scientists’ can help with this 100-year-old tradition

Anyone can contribute to a scientific study that’s been ongoing for more than 100 years if they have some binoculars and some free time on Saturday.

Volunteers will be counting all the birds they see in a 15-mile circle centered on the Columbia River south of Road 68 in Pasco.

The results will be contributed to the Christmas Bird Count organized by the National Audubon Society’s Science Center annually since 1900.

Local Audubon groups organize the bird counts within a few weeks of Christmas Day.

$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!

Some 70 to 80 people usually volunteer to help with the Tri-Cities count organized by the Lower Columbia Basin Audubon Society.

In the Tri-Cities, volunteers can meet at one of three locations in the Tri-Cities at 7:30 a.m.

Volunteers often spot northern harriers, a type of hawk, in the Tri-City area Christmas bird count organized by the Lower Columbia Basin Audubon Society. Courtesy Ivar Husa

Meet at the fingernail at Howard Amon Park in Richland; at the Rod Coler Audubon Nature Trail parking area on Columbia Park Trail in Kennewick; or at the Chiawana Park Boat Ramp at the end of Road 88 in Pasco.

From there, volunteers will be split into smaller teams led by more experienced birders. Be prepared for walking in cold weather.

Participants will need to keep clearly written lists of the types and numbers of birds spotted.

People who live in the Tri-Cities count area and have bird feeders also may participate by keeping a tally and calling in their information.

The local group ends the day with a potluck after turning in tallies of birds counted to team leaders.

Volunteers are needed for the Christmas Bird Count organized by the National Audubon Society’s Science Center annually since 1900. File photo

The potluck will be at the Columbia Grange hall, 6300 Court Street in Pasco, with people gathering at 5:30 p.m. and eating at 6 p.m. Bring your own tableware and food to share.

The grange hall will open at noon for those who want to stop by for warm drinks and occasional music.

For more information about joining the count, including later than 7:30 a.m. Saturday, or for reporting bird feeder counts call Ward at 509-545-0627.