How to get rid of your Christmas tree

Here’s how to get rid of those not-so-live Christmas trees in the Tri-City area.
Kennewick
Waste Management customers can drop off trees at the Kennewick Transfer Station, 2627 S. Ely St. at no charge, beginning on Wednesday.
Richland
Curbside pickup is available the week of Jan. 2-11. Trees over 6 feet must be cut in half. Richland residents dispose of their trees for free at the Horn Rapids Landfill, 3102 Twin Bridges Road, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday to Saturday. The landfill is closed on Sunday and on Jan. 1.
Call 509-942-7700 for additional information.
Ed’s/Basin Disposal
E’ds/Basin Disposal provides curbside pick up with regular service to its customers in West Richland, Benton City, Pasco and Franklin County. Leave the tree next to your regular garbage.
Call 509-347-2476 for information
Is your Boy Scout troop or nonprofit collecting trees this year? Add it to the list by emailing news@tricityherald.com.
