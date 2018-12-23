2 restaurants fail and 27 nail their health inspections

The Benton-Franklin Health District’s food safety team conducted 44 restaurant inspections for the week of Dec. 8-14.
Two food servers failed and will be re-inspected while 27 other earned perfect scores.
All establishments that sell food to the public are subject to health district inspections. They are rated on a 418-point scale for compliance with rules meant to prevent the spread of food-borne illness.
Those earning 25 or more red points on regular inspections or 10 or more on follow-ups are visited again.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
Past inspections are posted at bfhd.wa.gov/food/index.php.
Direct questions and concerns to the health district, 509-460-4205.
Establishments requiring re-inspection
Fast and Curryous (Caterer), 110 S. Fourth Ave., Pasco, Dec. 11, routine, (25 red, 0 Blue)
Notes: Improper cooling procedure.
Sake Teriyaki & Sushi, 2576 Queensgate Drive, Richland, Dec. 6, third follow-up to routine, Oct. 25 (25 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Room temperature storage.
Establishments not requiring re-inspection
American Legion #34, 1029 W. Sylvester St., Pasco, Dec. 10, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
American Legion Post #115, 908 Dale St., Benton City, Dec. 13, routine,(0 red, 0 blue)
Anelare Winery, 19205 N. McBee Road N.W., Benton City, Dec. 13, routine, (10 red, 0 blue)
Antojitos Guatemaltecos, 222604 Game Farm Road, Kennewick, Dec. 10, first follow-up to routine Nov. 9 (0 red, 0 blue)
Boys & Girls Club, 333 W Court St., Pasco, Dec. 13, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Casa Mia, 607 George Washington Way, Richland, Dec. 14, routine, (5 red, 0 blue)
CBC Gym Concession, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Richland, Dec. 14, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Costa Vida, 3015 Duportail St., Richland, Dec. 7, routine, (5 red, 0 blue)
El Asadero Restaurant II, 2318 W. Court St., Pasco, Dec. 13, routine, (5 red, 0 blue)
Evolve Meal Prep (Caterer), 110 S. Fourth Ave., Pasco, Dec. 11, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Franklin County Corrections, 1016 N. Fourth Ave., Pasco, Dec. 13, routine, (0 red, 5 blue)
Hanford High basketball, 450 Hanford St., Richland, Dec. 11, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Head Start/Children Center, 1549 S.E. Georgia Ave., Richland, Dec. 11, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
KBC Food Pantry, 2425 W. Albany Ave., Kennewick, Dec. 11, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Ki-Be Market, 1215 Horne Drive, Benton City, Dec. 12, routine, Meat (0 red, 0 blue), Store (5 red, 0 blue)
Kiona Vineyards Winery, 44612 N. Sunset Road, Benton City, Dec. 12, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Los Toreros Tienda y Carniceria (Deli), 618 Ninth St., Benton City, Dec. 13, routine, Deli (15 red, 8 blue), Meat (10 red, 5 blue), Store (0 red, 5 blue)
Mama’s Diner, 516 Ninth St., Benton City, Dec. 12, first follow-up to routine Oct. 17, (0 red, 0 blue)
Mark Twain Elementary, 1801 Road 40, Pasco, Dec. 11, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Market Vineyards, LLC, 1950 Keene Road, Richland, Dec. 13, routine, (10 red, 0 blue)
Meals on Wheels/Sr. Life Resources NW, 1824 Fowler St., Dec. 13, Richland, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Ms. Rhoda’s Wine Garden, 702 Jadwin, Richland, Dec 11, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
N.W. Food Craft, 50 Comstock, Richland, Dec. 12, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Neighbor’s Conoco, 780 Stevens Drive, Richland, Dec. 11, routine, (15 red, 5 blue)
Ninja Bistro, 110 S. Fourth Ave., Pasco, Dec. 11, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Pasco SD Early Learning Center, 1317 N. Seventh Ave., Pasco, Dec. 11, routine, (10 red, 0 blue)
Pik-A-Pop, 505 Ninth St., Benton City, Dec. 12, routine, (10 red, 0 blue)
Rancho Meat Market, 4903 Robert Wayne Drive, Pasco, Dec. 11, second follow-up to routine Oct. 11 (0 red, 0 blue)
Redeemer Lutheran Church, 520 Thayer Drive, Richland, Dec. 11, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Ruth Livingston Elementary, 2515 Road 84, Pasco, Dec. 11, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Shilo Inn (Commissary), 50 Comstock, Richland, Dec. 12, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Shilo Inn, 50 Comstock, Richland, Dec. 12, first follow-up to routine Dec. 3 (0 red, 0 blue)
Sterling’s, 2500 Queensgate Drive, Richland, Dec. 6, second follow-up to routine Oct. 19 (0 red, 0 blue)
Stick & Stone, 3027 Duportail St., Richland, Dec. 14, second follow-up to routine Dec. 6 (0 red, 0 blue)
T/C Food Bank, 712 10th St., Benton City, Dec. 13, routine, (15 red, 0 blue)
The Ciao Wagon (Caterer), 110 S. Fourth Ave., Pasco, Dec. 11, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Tri-Cities Food Bank, 424 W. Deschutes, Kennewick, Dec. 13, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Village Bar & Grill, 203 N. Dennis, Kennewick, Dec. 11, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
West Side Church Kitchen, 615 Wright Ave., Richland, Dec. 11, routine, (5 red, 0 blue)
Comments