What the Tri-Cities gets out of that VW settlement

Ben Franklin Transit will get its first-ever electric bus, courtesy of a $28.4 million legal settlement between Washington and Volkswagen.
The state is allocating $22 million to purchase electric or low-emission buses for transit agencies and 83 school districts. The grants are expected to offset 2,900 tons of greenhouse gas emissions associated with diesel buses.
Volkswagen is providing $500,000 for each of the transit buses.
Volkswagen settled claims it violated Washington’s Clean Air Act for $28.4 million after investigations revealed it installed software on diesel vehicles to skirt emissions laws. The state will benefit from an additional $112.7 million from one of the automaker’s federal settlements associated with the same deception.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
The federal settlement will focus on installing electric vehicle charging stations, purchasing zero-emission vehicles for public fleets and electrifying the Washington ferry system.
Comments