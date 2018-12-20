Local

What the Tri-Cities gets out of that VW settlement

By Wendy Culverwell

December 20, 2018 02:02 PM

Ben Franklin Transit will receive its first-ever electric bus courtesy a legal settlement between Washington and Volkswagen.
Ben Franklin Transit will receive its first-ever electric bus courtesy a legal settlement between Washington and Volkswagen. Markus Schreiber AP file photo
Ben Franklin Transit will receive its first-ever electric bus courtesy a legal settlement between Washington and Volkswagen. Markus Schreiber AP file photo
Richland, WA

Ben Franklin Transit will get its first-ever electric bus, courtesy of a $28.4 million legal settlement between Washington and Volkswagen.

The state is allocating $22 million to purchase electric or low-emission buses for transit agencies and 83 school districts. The grants are expected to offset 2,900 tons of greenhouse gas emissions associated with diesel buses.

Volkswagen is providing $500,000 for each of the transit buses.

Volkswagen settled claims it violated Washington’s Clean Air Act for $28.4 million after investigations revealed it installed software on diesel vehicles to skirt emissions laws. The state will benefit from an additional $112.7 million from one of the automaker’s federal settlements associated with the same deception.

The federal settlement will focus on installing electric vehicle charging stations, purchasing zero-emission vehicles for public fleets and electrifying the Washington ferry system.

Wendy Culverwell

Wendy Culverwell writes about local government and politics, focusing on how those decisions affect your life. She also covers key business and economic development changes that shape our community. Her restaurant column and health inspection reports are reader favorites. She’s been a news reporter in Washington and Oregon for 25 years.

  Comments  