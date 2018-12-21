Local

2018 holiday lights tour and more

By Tri-City Herald staff

December 21, 2018 06:14 PM

Musical Christmas lights in Kennewick

An estimated 20,000 lights covering the front yard, trees and house dance to holiday musical as a tribute to the Los Angeles Rams NFL football team created at 5733 W. 11th Pl. in Kennewick by homeowner Marty Paramore.
If you’re looking to get out of the house to see some twinkling holiday lights, here’s a list of Tri-City homes that readers have suggested are worth a drive-by.

Send us your suggestions to news@tricityherald.com or send us a photo or video to bit.ly/tchlights.

And if you’re looking for something more, there are still some other holiday events happening this weekend:

The annual “Living Nativity” continues Dec. 21-23 at Hillspring Church, 1153 Gage Blvd., Richland.

The indoor-outdoor event features local performers portraying the holy family, Roman soldiers, kings and shepherds. Live animals also are part of the show, including camels, sheep, cows, horses and donkeys.

Tickets are $5 for children and $10 for adults. Kids age 4 and younger are admitted for free.

Tickets and performance schedule can be found online at hillspringtc.org/living-nativity.

Living Nativity camels.JPG
Live camels are used in the annual presentation of the ‘Living Nativity’ by Hillspring Church in Richland.
Courtesy Tami White

A presentation on “The Star of Bethlehem” is Dec. 22, 23 and 29 at the Bechtel National Planetarium at Columbia Basin College.

It will examine what the night sky would have looked like around the time of Jesus’ birth, when — according to the Bible — Magi, or wise men, traveled from the east to worship the newborn messiah, inspired by the Star of Bethlehem.

The presentation will use “the planetarium dome to display the historical star events thought to cause the wise men to know Jesus was born and search for and find him,” wrote Murray Thorson, who’s presenting with planetarium director Kristy Henscheid.

Planetarium
A presentation on “The Star of Bethlehem” is Dec. 22, 23 and 29 at the Bechtel National Planetarium at Columbia Basin College.
File Tri-City Herald

Thorson has spent years researching the topic. He and Henscheid have done the presentation for years.

Presentation times are 5 and 6:30 p.m. Dec. 22 and at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 23 and 29.

The event is free and open to the public. Seating is limited.

▪ Kennewick’s Concord Heights neighborhood becomes Christmas Carol Lane every December. When the sun sets, the lights go on along with Christmas carol boards. The tradition dates to the 1960s but got a makeover in 2016 when new leaders took over.

Organizer Debie Britton estimates 75 of the subdivision’s 90 homes participate in the program. The neighborhood will gather for hay rides, Christmas caroling and roasted chestnuts at 6 p.m. Saturday.

The neighborhood is west of Garfield Street. Enter at West 24th Street. Peak hours are 6 to 10 p.m. nightly. Britton said the crowds tend to grow as Christmas nears.

General manager Jerol Mariotti of Senske Services in Kennewick shares details about the 15th annual Holiday Light Show being held to benefit 2nd Harvest in Pasco. Workers have been busy installing more than 500,000 lights around the headquarters b

Lights

The Senske light show is brightening up the night throughout December.

It features an elaborate display with 500,000 holiday lights coordinated to music.

Preparing 500,000 lights for dancing at Charity Holiday Light Show

It’s at Senske’s headquarters, 400 N. Quay St., Kennewick. People may drive by, or park and listen to the show.

Kennewick



426 W. 32nd

8640 W. Klamath Ave.

209 S Idaho St.

5733 W 11th Pl.

2505 S Garfield St.

1606 West 39th Ave.

Erik Aagaard shared this video of the 2018 Christmas decoration display at 1606 W. 39th Ave. in Kennewick.

Pasco



4110 Sahara Drive

4304 Yuma Drive

Mark Howell shared this video of the 2018 Christmas display with music and lights at 4110 Sahara Dr. in Pasco.

Richland

1619 Mesquite Ct.

West Richland



653 N 58th Ave.

Othello



1150 E. Oak St.

fullsizeoutput_4aa9.jpeg.jpg
Courtesy Sharon Ensz

