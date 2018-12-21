2018 holiday lights tour and more

If you’re looking to get out of the house to see some twinkling holiday lights, here’s a list of Tri-City homes that readers have suggested are worth a drive-by.
Send us your suggestions to news@tricityherald.com
And if you’re looking for something more, there are still some other holiday events happening this weekend:
▪ The annual “Living Nativity” continues Dec. 21-23 at Hillspring Church, 1153 Gage Blvd., Richland.
The indoor-outdoor event features local performers portraying the holy family, Roman soldiers, kings and shepherds. Live animals also are part of the show, including camels, sheep, cows, horses and donkeys.
Tickets are $5 for children and $10 for adults. Kids age 4 and younger are admitted for free.
Tickets and performance schedule can be found online at hillspringtc.org/living-nativity.
▪ A presentation on “The Star of Bethlehem” is Dec. 22, 23 and 29 at the Bechtel National Planetarium at Columbia Basin College.
It will examine what the night sky would have looked like around the time of Jesus’ birth, when — according to the Bible — Magi, or wise men, traveled from the east to worship the newborn messiah, inspired by the Star of Bethlehem.
The presentation will use “the planetarium dome to display the historical star events thought to cause the wise men to know Jesus was born and search for and find him,” wrote Murray Thorson, who’s presenting with planetarium director Kristy Henscheid.
Thorson has spent years researching the topic. He and Henscheid have done the presentation for years.
Presentation times are 5 and 6:30 p.m. Dec. 22 and at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 23 and 29.
The event is free and open to the public. Seating is limited.
▪ Kennewick’s Concord Heights neighborhood becomes Christmas Carol Lane every December. When the sun sets, the lights go on along with Christmas carol boards. The tradition dates to the 1960s but got a makeover in 2016 when new leaders took over.
Organizer Debie Britton estimates 75 of the subdivision’s 90 homes participate in the program. The neighborhood will gather for hay rides, Christmas caroling and roasted chestnuts at 6 p.m. Saturday.
The neighborhood is west of Garfield Street. Enter at West 24th Street. Peak hours are 6 to 10 p.m. nightly. Britton said the crowds tend to grow as Christmas nears.
Lights
The Senske light show is brightening up the night throughout December.
It features an elaborate display with 500,000 holiday lights coordinated to music.
Preparing 500,000 lights for dancing at Charity Holiday Light Show
It’s at Senske’s headquarters, 400 N. Quay St., Kennewick. People may drive by, or park and listen to the show.
Kennewick
426 W. 32nd
8640 W. Klamath Ave.
209 S Idaho St.
5733 W 11th Pl.
2505 S Garfield St.
1606 West 39th Ave.
Pasco
4110 Sahara Drive
4304 Yuma Drive
Richland
1619 Mesquite Ct.
West Richland
653 N 58th Ave.
Othello
1150 E. Oak St.
