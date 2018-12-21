For this Tri-Cities family, a Thanksgiving house fire — then a Christmas miracle

The Lopez family’s Christmas tree was overflowing with gifts Friday, thanks to a special delivery.
It wasn’t Santa Claus on a reindeer-powered sleigh, but some of his helpers — in the form of friends, coworkers and local businesses.
Joe and Christina Lopez and their four kids lost almost everything they owned in a house fire right before Thanksgiving.
Their furniture, their clothes, their electronics.
And the things that can never be replaced, such as cherished family photos.
But a friend at Lewis & Clark Elementary in Richland, where Christina is a substitute paraeducator and where all the Lopez kids either are students or alums, didn’t want to let the fire destroy their Christmas, too.
So Travis Newby, a teacher, got to work rounding up help.
Soon, Century 21 Tri-Cities, NAI Tri-Cities and HAPO Community Credit Union were on board to adopt the family. Smooth Moves, a moving company, agreed to haul the goods to the Lopez family’s rental home near the school.
Lowe’s also is helping out. Two fundraisers brought in more than $1,800 for the family.
It’s a welcome boost during a tough time, Christina Lopez said.
“You don’t realize what you have until it’s gone. Coming upon the scene (of the house fire), it was very scary,” she said.
But the help from Newby and the community is overwhelming, she said. “I feel very thankful.”
The fire happened Nov. 21 in the family’s old home on Cullen Avenue in Richland.
It started in the living room, though investigators haven’t figured out what sparked it, Christina Lopez said.
No one was home when it happened. Christina was alerted to the blaze by a phone call from a neighbor.
The family’s two dogs and two cats all survived.
Newby said he was glad to be able to help his friends in the aftermath.
Christina and Joe, who works for PepsiCo., are a beloved part of the school. They’re on hand at every event, helping set up and tear down.
They give so much, Newby said.
The Lopez kids are Tyler, 17, Leviya, 15, Alexis, 12, and Kaiden, 9.
When the gifts started arriving Friday — including new mattresses, bedding, kitchen supplies, a bicycle and more — the whole family came out onto the front steps. They looked touched and excited.
Led by Tyler, the kids went around to each of the Santa’s helpers to say thank you and shake hands. Joe and Christina did, too.
The helpers seemed touched in return.
Lisa Monteagudo of Century 21 and NAI said she hopes the afternoon gift delivery will inspire even more good.
“For anybody who hears this story,” she said, “just pay it forward.”
