As Kennewick councilman resigns, 2019 election season comes into view

Two Mid-Columbia city councilmen ran for seats in the state House of Representatives in November.
One secured a spot and is leaving his council position after saying he considered serving in both roles.
The other councilman lost his race, but will keep his local seat after initially saying he was done.
There won’t be a wholesale changing of the guard in local city councils in January since most council races are held in odd-numbered years.
But the outcome of November’s races involving current council members hints at a lively 2019 election season, when several positions on each council will be up for grabs.
Here’s a rundown on the city councils as 2019 comes into view.
Kennewick
Before the election rolls around, the city council will have to plug the vacancy left by Matt Boehnke.
Boehnke resigned his post this week to focus on his new job in the Washington House of Representatives. In November, he defeated Richland Democrat Christopher Tracy to succeed Rep. Larry Haler.
Boehnke initially said he would consider holding both posts, which is allowed under state law.
This week, he announced plans to focus on just one.
Boehnke concluded he couldn’t give the 8th District his full attention if he was dividing his time between Olympia, Kennewick City Hall and Columbia Basin College, where he is director and associate professor in the cyber security division..
“I knew I couldn’t do that if I was split between the city and the 8th,” he said.
Boehnke turned in his keys and city hall badge on Wednesday.
He will continue in his CBC job, but with a reduced course load when the Legislature is in session, typically in the spring.
There is one year left on Boehnke’s at-large seat.
The city council is expected to interview candidates, who must be voters who have lived in the city for at least one year. The city hasn’t announced a time frame for naming his successor.
Interested in city council? The at-large posts held by Steve Young, Paul Parish and Boehnke’s eventual successor are up for election in 2019. Filing week is in May.
Richland
Richland City Councilman Phil Lemley lost his race to unseat Haler’s 8th District seatmate, Rep. Brad Klippert, a Kennewick Republican, in November.
When he announced his candidacy for the Legislature during a January council session, Lemley said 2018 would be his last.
Lemley now says he regrets making that statement and will serve out his full term, which expires in 2019. He will formally announce his candidacy for re-election next year.
Also, the at-large posts held by Bob Thompson, Terry Christensen and Brad Anderson are up for election next year as well.
Pasco
There are no expected changes to the Pasco City Council next year.
The at-large seat held by Matt Watkins is up for election at the end of 2019, as is the District 2 seat held by Ruben Alvarado and the District 6 seat held by David Milne.
West Richland
Seats up for election in 2019 include Position 5 held by David Fetto, the Position 7 seat held by Ken Stoker and Position 6 held by Fred Brink.
Mayors
The Kennewick, Richland and Pasco city councils select one of their members to serve as in the honorary role of mayor.
The job includes running meetings, attending events and generally being the city’s most visible representative in the community.
Kennewick’s Don Britain, Richland’s Bob Thompson and Pasco’s Matt Watkins were all tapped for the mayor’s post in January 2018 and will remain in those roles until January 2020.
West Richland residents elect their mayor under a “strong mayor” form of government in which the mayor, rather than a city manager, is the city’s chief executive.
Mayor Brent Gerry was re-elected last year. His term expires in 2021.
