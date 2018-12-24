This Tri-Cities baby will spend Christmas cancer-free after stem cell transplant

Nehemiah Mabus spent his first birthday far from home — across the mountains in Seattle.
The Kennewick boy is spending Christmas there, too.
He was diagnosed with leukemia earlier this year and he’s been on the west side for months, undergoing a cord blood transplant and battling through some complications on his way to recovery.
But even though Santa Claus will have to find him this year at the Ronald McDonald House, where his family is staying during his treatment, he should be sleeping in his own bed back home in February.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
For the Mabus crew, that’s the very best Christmas gift possible.
“Seeing my kids in good health – there’s no bigger blessing that that,” said mom Skeasha Mabus.
She and her husband, Myles, also have daughter Nina, 6.
The whole family relocated to the Seattle area earlier this year for Nehemiah’s treatment. Nina is staying with Myles’ aunt nearby so she can go to school and have a regular schedule.
Myles, who works for Parr Lumber in Pasco, was able to temporarily transfer to a Seattle area yard. Skeasha stays with Nehemiah, shuttling him to doctor appointments, procedures and physical therapy.
Life changed for the family last February, when Nehemiah and Skeasha both caught colds.
While Skeasha quickly recovered, Nehemiah remained lethargic and uncomfortable.
Numerous doctor visits followed, and then the scary diagnosis.
Nehemiah had a cord blood transplant toward the end of August. The procedure is a kind of stem cell transplant that uses blood from umbilical cords that are donated after birth.
While the baby boy is doing well overall, he’s dealt with some complications, including bumps and peeling on his hands and feet because of Graft-Versus-Host Disease, which can happen after transplants.
He also has endured chemotherapy and radiation as part of his treatment.
Even through all that, he’s still managed to hit developmental milestones like learning to crawl.
And he’s charmed those around him.
“He’s gone through so much and still always wakes up smiling, making the nurses laugh,” his mother said.
His first birthday party was in October, and Nehemiah wore a gold beanie and a black T-shirt with a gold lion. The color was chosen because it’s used to raise awareness about childhood cancer.
Nehemiah had a cake, too, but he was more interested in the ribs being served up.
“He wanted nothing to do with the cake. Those ribs were his prized possession,” Skeasha said with a laugh.
While the family has been focusing on Nehemiah’s health in Seattle, friends and neighbors back in the Tri-Cities are overhauling their Kennewick home so it’s ready for their return. The place needed new flooring and other upgrades to make it safe and sterile for Nehemiah, whose immune system is compromised after the transplant.
Family friend Calvin Welch coordinated the volunteer effort and said the home will be ready for the Mabus family’s return.
It was an easy decision to step up and help, he said.
“It’s hard enough to raise a kid, let alone a baby with leukemia,” Welch said. But, “their belief that it’s going to work out” is inspiring
Siefken & Sons Construction, Phase 2 Electric, Lennox, Bruce Mechanical, BF Power Vac, Great Floors and Kennewick Mini Storage are among the companies that donated to the effort or provided discounts.
And Randy Aust and the Richland Fire Department, plus community member Dave Neumayer, were among those who provided labor.
Plus, thousands of dollars in donations to the family’s GoFundMe page has helped with supplies and other costs.
Skeasha said she and her husband are so grateful — to the Tri-Cities, to their former home of Anderson Island, Wash., to everyone who offered aid and support. It eased their burden and lifted their spirits, she said.
The last year has been difficult, she said. The anxiety, the fear — fear that remains even though Nehemiah is doing better.
“We’ve come to the realization that we’ll always have this fear of him relapsing. There are no guarantees,” Skeasha said. “I know life is like that regardless, but I don’t think it’s shoved in your face every day when you look at your kids.”
However, she said, the experience has “forced us to really take advantage of every moment.”
Like Christmas. They’re spending it away from home, yes.
But they’re together. Mom, dad, sister and a baby boy who’s fought so hard.
The Mabus family is still seeking donations. They’re in need of a reliable car to carry them back and forth to Seattle in bad weather for Nehemiah’s appointments, and donations can be made at gofundme.com/nehemiahs-leukemia-fund.
Comments