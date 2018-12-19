Local

Here’s when to expect the Tri-Cities’ coldest day of the year. But don’t bet on it

By Annette Cary

December 19, 2018 12:25 PM

Kennewick, WA

The coldest day of the winter in the Tri-Cities should be in the next few days based on past years.

But this year looks like it will buck the trend.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration looked at daily low temperatures and other data from 1981 to 2010 to let communities across the nation know when to expect the coldest day of the year.

In the Tri-Cities, it should fall on one of the days between Dec. 21 and Christmas Day, based on historical data.

However, this winter may not be a normal one.

The National Weather Service said at the first of the month that temperatures in December in the Tri-Cities are likely to be warmer than normal this year. And that seems to be coming true.

Contiguous-US-Climatological-Coldest-Day-of-the-Year-Map.jpg
This National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration maps shows the Tri-Cities area as dark purple, meaning it typically has its coldest day of the winter between Dec. 21 and Christmas.
Courtesy NOAA

Between now and Christmas in the Tri-Cities, high temperatures should not drop below the low 40s and low temperatures should not drop into the 20s. Temperatures are likely to dip later Christmas week.

Usually communities in the western United States, not including Alaska and Hawaii, have their coldest day of the winter in December, according to NOAA.

The exceptions are high mountain areas, which like areas of the eastern United States, are likely to have their coldest day in January.

Some areas of the Pacific Northwest, including Seattle, may have already have hit their low for the winter.

NOAA says the Seattle area usually has its coldest day between Dec. 16 and 20.

Annette Cary

Senior staff writer Annette Cary covers Hanford, energy, the environment and science for the Tri-City Herald. She’s been a news reporter for more than 30 years in the Pacific Northwest.

