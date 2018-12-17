Local

Holiday gifts for Tri-Cities foster kids

By Bob Brawdy

December 17, 2018 06:23 PM

Christmas backpacks for Tri-Cities foster kids

Erika Barton, emergency department nursing floor coordinator at Kadlec Regional Medical Center, explains about the fourth annual holiday backpack drive organized by caregivers at the Richland facility.
By
Up Next
Erika Barton, emergency department nursing floor coordinator at Kadlec Regional Medical Center, explains about the fourth annual holiday backpack drive organized by caregivers at the Richland facility.
By

Jessica Murphy, an emergency department registered nurse, pushes a gurney with donated backpacks as Richland firefighter Luke Mohney carries an armload of packs filled with supplies and goodies at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.

It was the fourth year that the caregivers, administrators, employees and firefighters collected and filled backpacks for Tri-City foster care children.

Watch a video at: tricityherald.com/video

  Comments  