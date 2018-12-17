Holiday gifts for Tri-Cities foster kids

Jessica Murphy, an emergency department registered nurse, pushes a gurney with donated backpacks as Richland firefighter Luke Mohney carries an armload of packs filled with supplies and goodies at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.
It was the fourth year that the caregivers, administrators, employees and firefighters collected and filled backpacks for Tri-City foster care children.
Watch a video at: tricityherald.com/video
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Comments