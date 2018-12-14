Local

Part of Richland’s Swift Boulevard to be down to 1 lane

By Tri-City Herald Staff

December 14, 2018 07:33 PM

Richland’s Swift Boulevard will get a makeover beginning Monday. Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes.
Richland, WA

Swift Boulevard will get a makeover starting Monday.

The city of Richland announced the first phase of upgrades will include a single lane of travel between Jadwin Avenue and Stevens Drive.

Culbertson Construction will work on the south lane to prepare for utility upgrades that are part of a larger effort to enhance the neighborhood around the new city hall under construction nearby.

Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes.

Information is posted at ci.richland.wa.us/swiftblvdimprovements

