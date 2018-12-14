Part of Richland’s Swift Boulevard to be down to 1 lane

Swift Boulevard will get a makeover starting Monday.
The city of Richland announced the first phase of upgrades will include a single lane of travel between Jadwin Avenue and Stevens Drive.
Culbertson Construction will work on the south lane to prepare for utility upgrades that are part of a larger effort to enhance the neighborhood around the new city hall under construction nearby.
Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes.
Information is posted at ci.richland.wa.us/swiftblvdimprovements
