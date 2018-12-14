Honoring the Virgen de Guadalupe

Two girls dressed as angels from St Patrick Catholic Church stand on a float during a mile-long procession starting at Atomic Foods to St. Patrick Catholic Church in Pasco to celebrate the Virgen de Guadalupe.
Every Dec. 12, the Mexican Catholic community commemorates when the Virgin Mary appeared to a Mexican indigenous man named Juan Diego in 1531.
Hundreds joined the procession in Pasco this week.
Watch a video at tricityherald.com/video.
