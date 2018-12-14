Local

Honoring the Virgen de Guadalupe

By Noelle Haro-Gomez

December 14, 2018 12:50 PM

St. Patrick Catholic Church celebrates Virgen de Guadalupe Day

St. Patrick Catholic Church celebrates Virgen de Guadalupe Day on December 12, in Pasco.
Pasco

Two girls dressed as angels from St Patrick Catholic Church stand on a float during a mile-long procession starting at Atomic Foods to St. Patrick Catholic Church in Pasco to celebrate the Virgen de Guadalupe.

Every Dec. 12, the Mexican Catholic community commemorates when the Virgin Mary appeared to a Mexican indigenous man named Juan Diego in 1531.

Hundreds joined the procession in Pasco this week.

