Woman, child hurt in suspected hash oil explosion

Kennewick police say a woman attempting to illegally make hash or marijuana oil in a bathroom ignited an explosion that hurt her and possibly one of four children in the house.
Police and firefighters were called to the 2300 block of West 15th Place at 12:35 p.m. Thursday.
Sgt. Aaron Clem said responders found Lenne Parson and four elementary-aged children in the back yard and a small fire burning in the bathroom.
Parsons was allegedly using flammable gas which ignited, causing the explosion and resulting fire, he said.
“We would like to remind people that the use of flammable gasses near an ignition source is extremely dangerous and can result in death or serious bodily injury. The use of them for the purpose of extracting marijuana resin by anyone other than a licensed professional is illegal,” the city noted.
Parson reportedly suffered burns to her hands and arms. She was taken to Trios Southridge Hospital.
A boy of about 5 who was near the bathroom was taken for evaluation as well, though it was not clear if he was injured.
Kennewick police officers were planning to get a search warrant for the property.
