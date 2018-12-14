She’s in kindergarten. And you won’t believe how much she raised for her school

Genie Hernandez is a little girl, but she has a big personality. And an even bigger heart.
She put both to use in the last few weeks to help Mark Twain Elementary School, where she’s in kindergarten.
The Pasco school’s parent-teacher organization is having a Santa Breakfast and silent auction fundraiser Saturday, and students could help by collecting items for auction baskets.
Genie, 5, got to work — and had some serious success.
She collected more than $600 in cash and donated items, from a bicycle to gift certificates from her favorite taco shop, Tumbleweeds.
Her mom went with her, acting as chauffeur and chaperone. But Genie made the pitch to the businesses.
“(I’d say), ‘So, my school is having a Santa Breakfast. Would you like to donate anything?’” she explained.
She was nervous at first, but she didn’t let that stop her.
And she melted plenty of hearts along the way.
Ambrosio Zavala, assistant manager of U-Haul Moving & Storage of Pasco, was working when Genie stopped by recently.
He handed over a bright green bike that was for sale at the shop. “Her eyes lit up,” he said. “She was pretty happy.”
Zavala was impressed by the kindergartner’s moxie and was happy to help out, he said.
“I have a little daughter. It made me think, if my daughter was doing that, I’d want someone to make her day,” he said.
Mark Twain’s parent-teacher organization will use the money from the fundraiser to help the school. The group chips in for everything from field trips to equipment and supplies.
Principal Barbara Pierce said she’s proud of how hard Genie worked.
“She is a special kid. When she sees something she wants to work for, (she does). And she comes from a family that is very school-minded. They make the school community their focus,” Pierce told the Herald.
Genie’s parents are Angel and Angela Hernandez.
Angel teaches sixth-grade math at Longfellow Elementary in Pasco, and Angela taught special education at McLoughlin Middle School before leaving to stay home with the kids. Genie is their oldest. They also have sons Ezekiel, 3, and Ezri, 1.
Genie said she worked so hard because she wanted to give back to her school. She loves it there.
Helping others makes her feel happy, she said. And she has a message for everyone who helped with her effort: “Thank you.”
The Santa Breakfast and auction is 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Mark Twain Elementary, 1801 Road 40.
