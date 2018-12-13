Ski Bluewood is opening with piles of snow and more

Ski Bluewood opens for the season Friday with new lifts and new snow.
This week 32 inches of snow fell on the ski hill to bring the total at the summit to 36 inches and 32 inches at the base for powder skiing.
More snow is forecast Friday night.
“We’re busy digging out, plowing the road/parking lot, grooming runs and putting the finishing touches on everything for opening day,” Bluewood told skiers in a message this week.
The ski hill east of the Tri-Cities near Dayton has replaced its platter pull lift at the area for beginning skiers with two new conveyor lifts, similar to the moving walkways at airports.
It’s the first major upgrade to lift service since 1986.
It also has a new yurt for more advanced skiers to warm up at the summit if they take the Skyline Express triple-chair lift.
Bluewood has invested $512,000 in capital improvements in the last two years.
The ski hill will initially be open for three days starting Friday and then daily, except for Christmas Day, from Dec. 20 through Jan. 1.
Call 509-240-8991 for recorded information.
