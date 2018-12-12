This popular Richland event brings the Christmas story to life

The Christmas story will come to life in Richland starting next week.
Hillspring Church’s annual “Living Nativity” runs Dec. 19-23.
It features local performers portraying the holy family, Roman soldiers, kings and shepherds.
Live animals also are part of the show, including camels, sheep, cows, horses and donkeys.
The church has been staging the “Living Nativity” for decades.
Each year, “we try to look at this momentous occasion from a fresh perspective,” a news release said. This year, the nativity story will be told through the eyes of the innkeeper.
Part of the performance is outdoors, so attendees should dress in warm clothing.
Performances are at 6 and 7 p.m. Dec. 19-20 and at 6, 7 and 8:15 p.m. Dec. 21-23.
Tickets are $5 for children and $10 for adults. Kids age 4 and younger are admitted for free.
Tickets are available at hillspringtc.org/living-nativity.
The church is at 1153 Gage Blvd.
